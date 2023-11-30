Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' extradited to Arizona, booked into Maricopa County Jail

Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," has been extradited to Arizona and booked into jail on two murder conspiracy charges.

This latest development comes after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they intended to extradite Vallow back to Arizona in connection with the death of Charles Vallow, as well as an alleged conspiracy involving the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was the husband of Vallow's niece.

Police say Vallow conspired with her late brother, Alex Cox, who shot and killed Charles in 2019. Police allege that Cox also shot at Boudreaux but missed.

Vallow was found guilty in May 2023 of six charges, including the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, both of whom were her children. On July 31, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole by an Idaho judge.

Lori Vallow (MCSO)

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, is set to go on trial next April for the murders of Vallow's two children, and his first wife, Tammy, in 2019.

On Wednesday, an Idaho judge ruled in favor of Daybell's motion to allow cameras in the courtroom for his trial.

Judge Steven Boyce originally banned cameras in the courtroom for the Vallow-Daybell case in October 2022. Lori Vallow's verdict reading and sentencing were streamed via courtroom cameras, but her trial did not permit any broadcasting.