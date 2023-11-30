Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' extradited to Arizona, booked into Maricopa County Jail

By Justin Lum, Brent Corrado and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:05PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," has been extradited to Arizona and booked into jail on two murder conspiracy charges.

This latest development comes after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they intended to extradite Vallow back to Arizona in connection with the death of Charles Vallow, as well as an alleged conspiracy involving the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was the husband of Vallow's niece.

Lori Vallow in court after being extradited to AZ

Lori Vallow made her initial court appearance after she was extradited to Arizona and booked into Maricopa County Jail for murder conspiracy charges.

Lori Vallow extradited to AZ, booked into jail

Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," has been extradited to Arizona and booked into jail on two murder conspiracy charges.

Police say Vallow conspired with her late brother, Alex Cox, who shot and killed Charles in 2019. Police allege that Cox also shot at Boudreaux but missed.

Vallow was found guilty in May 2023 of six charges, including the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, both of whom were her children. On July 31, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole by an Idaho judge.

Lori-Vallow-MCSO-mug.jpg

Lori Vallow (MCSO)

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, is set to go on trial next April for the murders of Vallow's two children, and his first wife, Tammy, in 2019.

On Wednesday, an Idaho judge ruled in favor of Daybell's motion to allow cameras in the courtroom for his trial.

Judge Steven Boyce originally banned cameras in the courtroom for the Vallow-Daybell case in October 2022. Lori Vallow's verdict reading and sentencing were streamed via courtroom cameras, but her trial did not permit any broadcasting.