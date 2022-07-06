Lockdown lifted after police determine no active threat at Takoma Park Middle School

A middle school in Takoma Park, Maryland was placed under a shelter in place order due to a possible threat Wednesday morning, according to police.

Montgomery County Police confirmed to FOX 5 that Takoma Park Middle School, located at 7611 Piney Branch Road, was placed under a shelter in place order as police investigated a possible threat at the school.

Authorities said a large police presence responded to the school to investigate the threat. They later determined the threat was not active.

Takoma Park Police said on Twitter that the school's lockdown has been lifted and that school has resumed summer session.

The school released the following statement about the incident to families:

"I am writing to share information about a serious incident that occurred today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At around 10 am this morning, the school received a voicemail with a threatening message. Following established MCPS procedure we enacted our Lockdown procedure and contacted Takoma Park police for support. The police department responded and in collaboration with school staff have begun an investigation. In collaboration with police we have transitioned the school to a Shelter-in-Place, which means programs will continue but all staff and students are inside the building and our exterior doors are locked."

