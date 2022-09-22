DC to allow 24 hour alcohol sales during the 2022 World Cup

article

The 2022 World Cup being hosted in Qatar is just months away, and to help everyone in D.C. enjoy the matches, an emergency action by the city council will allow alcohol sales 24 hours a day during the tournament.

The 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by Councilman Kenyan McDuffie, was passed this week.

It will give liquor stores and breweries in the District a temporary license to sell alcohol 24 hours a day.

While sales will be allowed 24 hours a day, consumption of alcohol will be prohibited from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. each day. Under normal circumstances, bars and restaurants stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.

Group stage World Cup games will be held between 5 a.m. EST and 2 p.m. EST each match day.

For a business to become eligible for the extended sales hour license, it must register with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, pay a $100 registration, and provide written notice of the new hours it will be operating to the board and Metropolitan Police Department three days before the tournament begins.

The bill will be in effect from November 20, the first day of the tournament, through December 18, the day of the World Cup final.

The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. EST on November 20 with a match up between host country Qatar and Ecuador.

The U.S. kicks off its World Cup campaign against Wales the next day, November 21, at 2 p.m. EST.