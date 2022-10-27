Local students help Maryland man launch Voting Buddy website

Dwight Williams was on bed rest battling cancer just months ago when he decided he needed to launch a concept he had been working on for a long time.

It's a website called Voting Buddy, and with the help of about 15 local high school and college students, he was able to get it off the ground.

The platform matches undecided voters with candidates who fit their beliefs.

If you're not sure which member of Congress you want to vote for, you take a short quiz online that determines where you stand on a number of issues, and from there it pairs you with like-minded candidates.

"It will say you're a 70% match with this one, 68% …. We don't go Republican vs Democrat ... It's what you care about most."

Some of the questions include where you stand on foreign policy, immigration, national security, social policy, fiscal policy, and corporate policy.

Williams is an engineer and former MIT professor. He's done a thorough scoring of each and every incumbent in the House and Senate and their challengers.

He told FOX 5 he's scrubbed through their campaign websites, their platforms, and speeches to better gauge where each candidate stands.

The objective is for voters to be better informed and not cast a ballot blindly.

Right now, the website is just for candidates running for Congressional positions. The team at Voter Buddy hopes to expand their options to state elections in the near future.



