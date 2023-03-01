Local parents react to TikTok's new screen time restrictions for teens

TikTok announced changes Wednesday that are designed to help teens manage their time while using the app.

Among other things, every account belonging to a minor will automatically be set to a 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks. Once kids hit that one-hour mark, they’ll be prompted to enter a passcode in order to keep watching.

"I think that this is a terrific move to make sure that kids are not being driven by artificial intelligence or machine learning to spend more time than they want to online," said American Psychological Association Chief Science Officer Mitch Prinstein.

"Research is showing that if we take the criteria for dependency on illegal substances, and we replace substance for social media, about 50% of kids are reporting at least one symptom of clinical dependency on social media," he continued. "We’re finding that kids are connected in ways that go beyond their own ability to stop themselves and that obviously is very concerning."

Most adults who spoke to FOX 5 about the change said they like the idea.

"I think it’s a good thing," Kristi Dean said.

"If I’m going to have children soon, definitely going to be limiting their time. So, anything that helps," explained Carlos Mijares.

Although, some parents said they were skeptical the effort would actually work.

"They say they’re gonna limit the number one consumers of their product. I just say prove it, I want to see that happen," said Jay Walker.