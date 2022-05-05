Local flower shops navigating supply chain issues for Mother's Day

Florists say Mother’s Day is their second-busiest day of the year after Valentine’s Day, and it marks the beginning of a busy summer season filled with graduations and weddings.

Many flower shops plan for Mother’s Day in a normal year. There have been some abnormal challenges in 2022.

"The real story is the flower production is only at about 75% percent. That’s the real story," said Tracy Callahan, the owner of Bethesda Florist. "Now, you have shipping issues. So it’s going to create a lot of logistical issues and less product in the market." Callahan should know. She's been in the business for 50 years.

Stacie Banks with Lee’s Flower and Card Shop says the supply chain has meant inconsistencies with deliveries from suppliers. Both Banks and Callahan estimate they’re getting 90% of the flowers they’re ordering.

"We’ve encountered just the lateness of product coming in. And people not knowing when the product is going to get there," Banks said. "That’s our venders, we don’t know when it’s going to come and we don’t know how much is going to come."

Banks and Callahan both said there has been severe weather in South America that has created supply and transport issues to the U.S.

Domestically, truck driver shortages have also played a role in getting flowers from major ports throughout the states. Banks and Callahan say they’ve been in the business long enough to know how to properly navigate these challenges.

Callahan’s reminder: If you’re reading this now, it may be too late for exactly what you want.

"I’m going to tell you, anyone, who wants to order flowers for Mother’s Day. They need to have the order into the florist, probably by noon Friday," Callahan said. "If not, it’s going to be difficult to supply them. Our shop or any shop."

These supply chain issues have also played a role in prices.

Banks says they have raised prices between 20% and 30%, while Callahan says he’s gone up 15% across the board.

"Transport is sky-high. So we’re having to, unfortunately, increase our pricing," Banks said.

FOX 5 spoke with Akena Allen, whose mother lives in Florida. She says her family thought ahead and hopes for no issues.

"I arranged something with my aunt because she’s with my Mom. So we’ve coordinated what she’s going to get, and all our names have been added to it," Allen said.

According to Callahan, glass vases – that hold the flowers – have been harder to come by this year as well due to supply chain problems and fewer producers of vases.