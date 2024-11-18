Loaded handgun found in flight crew’s carry-on at Reagan National Airport: TSA

A loaded 9mm handgun was confiscated by Transportation Security Administration officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday after it was found in a flight crew member’s carry-on bag at a checkpoint.

TSA officials say the weapon was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

The handgun was seized, and the woman was issued a citation. Additionally, the crew member faces a Federal civil penalty that could reach a maximum of $15,000.

"This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers as it addressed a possible insider threat situation," said John Busch, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport, in a statement. "Individuals who work on the secure side of airports and on board aircraft, whether they are members of the flight crew, work at retail shops, work for airlines, or are contractors of a company that does business at the airport are not allowed to bring prohibited items onto the secure side of the airport or onto a flight, especially firearms."

"We are always on alert for any employees who may have possible bad intentions, which could possibly represent a threat to aviation security.," he continued.

TSA officials say the airline was notified of the incident. So far this year, 36 firearms have been confiscated by TSA officers at checkpoints at Reagan National Airport.

Information about how to properly travel with a firearm is available on TSA’s website.