Loaded Glock 17 handgun, Polymer 80 handgun, suspected mushrooms, and $3,421 found in Maryland vehicle

Authorities arrested and charged four suspects for the possession of several guns and suspected drugs in Anne Arundel County.

Officers say they were conducting a traffic stop on a silver Infiniti in the area of Severn Road and Severn Tree Boulevard in Severn, on March 21, at approximately 6:20 p.m. As the vehicle came to a stop, one of the passengers fled on foot but was quickly apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

According to officers, he was found in possession of a loaded Glock 17 handgun, which was concealed in his waistband. The driver was found in possession of approximately 1.28 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and a loaded Polymer 80 handgun concealed in his waistband. A .223 caliber Ruger AR 556 loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition was also located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Officers say $3,421.00 in U.S. currency was found within the vehicle and seized.

All four vehicle occupants were taken into custody and charged.