1 dead, 3 hurt in shootings after violent night in Prince George’s County

A deadly night added to a very violent month in Prince George’s County after one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings.

Officers responded to the area near Randall Road and Silver Hill Road outside a convenience store on Thursday night around 7:25 p.m. where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

About an hour earlier, police responded to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capital Heights after three people were shot outside a food mart and gas station. One of the victims was found at the scene. A second victim was found in the 1200 block of Farmingdale Avenue and a third victim was located in northeast Washington in the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said the deadly shooting on Silver Hill Road marked the twentieth homicide in Prince George’s County so far this year. Alnwick said 10 of those homicides have come in this month.

Authorities say all three victims shot in Capital Heights suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if more than one gun was used or if more than one shooter was involved.

The investigations are ongoing at this time.