Loaded firearms found in waistband of Herndon teen after foot pursuit, Fairfax County police say

An 18-year-old Herndon man faces concealed weapon and obstruction charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop with two loaded firearms hidden in his waistband late Monday night, according to Fairfax County police.

The Brief An 18-year-old Herndon man faces concealed weapon and obstruction charges after fleeing a traffic stop late Monday night, police say. Detectives took Jefry Bonilla Serrano into custody following a brief foot pursuit and recovered two loaded firearms from his waistband. The 17-year-old driver was issued a summons for no operator's license while the investigation remains ongoing.



Detectives stopped a vehicle for speeding at the intersection of Centreville Road and Frying Pan Road in the Fair Oaks area around 11:12 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old driver pulled over, but the passenger, identified as Jefry Bonilla Serrano, fled on foot.

Following a brief pursuit, detectives took Serrano into custody and said they recovered two loaded firearms from his waistband. Serrano suffered minor injuries during the incident but declined medical transportation to a hospital.

He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of concealed weapon and obstruction. He was held on a $2,000 secured bond.

The 17-year-old driver was issued a summons for no operator’s license. The investigation remains ongoing.