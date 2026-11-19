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The Brief A pet lizard was rescued from a fire in a Kensington home. Combustable materials near a heat lamp in the lizard's cage appeared to have sparked the fire, officials said. An occupant in the home evacuated and no injuries were reported.



A pet lizard was rescued from a home in Kensington after the heat lamp in its cage appeared to spark a fire, Montgomery County fire officials said.

What we know:

First responders were called to a single-family home in the 3700 block of Nimitz Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a fire reported in a second-floor bedroom.

Officials said an occupant in the home evacuated after smoke alarms went off. No injuries were reported.

First responders said the pet lizard was trapped in a smoldering, smoky fire before being rescued. Combustible materials near the heat lamp inside its cage may have been the origin of the fire, officials said.

Crews said the lizard was okay, and animal services is assisting.