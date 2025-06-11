article

The Brief Live Nation is adding to its sizable portfolio of music venues. The company said it’s opening or breaking ground on 18 new music venues across the U.S.



Live Nation Entertainment announced that it’s planning to spend $1 billion to open or break ground on 18 new music venues in the U.S.

The company said it’s the right time to bring new options to cities around the U.S., in addition to the 150 venues Live Nation already owns. This year is expected to be the company’s "biggest year of live music ever."

Live Nation’s growing influence

The backstory:

Live Nation’s footprint has grown substantially over the past 10 years, according to the company’s annual financial reports. Between the end of 2014 and the end of 2023, Live Nation reported a worldwide increase of more than 136% in terms of venues the company "owned, leased, operated, had exclusive booking rights for or had an equity interest over which we had a significant influence."

What they're saying:

"Our mission is simple: help artists deliver more unforgettable live experiences – and in doing so, create jobs, revive cities, and lift up the communities we touch," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a post on the company’s website . "As an American company, we drive impact here at home while also helping elevate and export the very best of what this nation represents: freedom, creativity, grit, and boundless possibility."

By the numbers:

Live Nation says its venues have hired 37,000 U.S. workers. They expect their new music venues to have a $2.9 billion economic impact across the country.

Live Nation new music venue locations

Local perspective:

Live Nation said it is planning to open and/or break ground on venues in the following U.S. cities:

Allentown, PA

Atlanta, GA

Birmingham, AL

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Memphis, TN

Milwaukee, WI

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Portland, ME

Portland, OR

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Riverside, MO

Seattle, WA

Shakopee, MN

Virginia Beach, VA