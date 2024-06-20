Lionel Messi and Argentina National Team practice at George Mason University

article

International soccer star Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national team took the pitch at George Mason University last week.

The team practiced at George Mason in preparation for their friendly against Guatemala on June 14.

The two teams squared off at FedEx Field, where Argentina won 4-1. Messi scored twice in the victory.

District residents welcomed Argentina to the city with immense fanfare, as they arrived at their hotel in downtown D.C. before the highly anticipated matchup.

DMV soccer fans missed their opportunity to see the eight-time Ballon D’or winner play in March, as Messi sat out Inter Miami’s game against DC United due to injury.

Roughly 65,000 fans attended last week’s game, according to ESPN.

Reigning World Cup champion Argentina is gearing up for the Copa América tournament.

The team will look to defend its 2021 Copa América title against international powerhouses like Brazil and Uruguay.

Fanduel has Argentina favored to win the tournament at +175 odds.

They begin group play tonight at 8 p.m. against Canada.