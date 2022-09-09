"LION Lunch Hour" will premiere on FOX 5 DC this Monday, September 12th at 11am!

"Like It Or Not!" has been on FOX 5 DC for a number of years and as we head into the fall season of new shows, we've got one of our own. Enter the "LION Lunch Hour."

If you love our 7pm shown, you'll love this one too. It's got hot topics, celebrities, cooking, and so much more. Surprise guest hosts, food, fun - the show will have it all.

FOX 5 Morning & Good Day DC's Marissa Mitchell and Erin Como will host the show together along with surprise guest hosts every day.

So, put a fork in all of those other 11am shows and join us starting September 12th right after Good Day DC!

Also on September 12th, Sherri Shepherd's new talk show, "Sherri" will premiere right after LION Lunch Hour!