2 suspects arrested after armed carjacking vehicle crashes in Montgomery County, police say

The Brief Two suspects were taken into custody. Police say the driver fled before the vehicle crashed. A gun was recovered at the scene.



Two suspects are in custody after a vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking in D.C. crashed following a brief police pursuit in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Montgomery County police said the carjacking happened overnight in the District. Officers later spotted the stolen vehicle near Quince Orchard Road and Route 28 in Gaithersburg and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the driver fled, leading to a short pursuit before the vehicle crashed.

Two suspects were taken into custody. One was transported to a hospital after being tased, and officers recovered a gun at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured.

The case remains under investigation.