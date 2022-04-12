Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool drained and scrubbed in annual spring cleaning

It was spring-cleaning time at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Monday!

The National Park Service posted video online of a drained pool being cleaned by what they call a 'Super-Scrubber.'

The 'Super-Scrubber' is a modified CAT track machine with a powerful rotating scrubber on the front end that cleans the concrete bottom of the pool.

"It's quite a sight... and quite a smell," the tweet read. The annual scrub removes algae, goose and duck droppings, and other trash that buildup in the pool throughout the year.