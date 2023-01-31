Lil Wayne tour coming to Silver Spring

Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is coming to Silver Spring.

On Tuesday, Wayne shared the dates for his upcoming "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" via Instagram, and it looks like the Grammy-award-winning rapper will be bringing his show to the Fillmore Silver Spring on April 18.

Weezy is also set to make stops in Toronto, Chicago, New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles during his 28-city trek.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Lil Wayne performs at the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

The "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" is being sponsored by Rolling Loud and Wayne's Young Money imprint. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Take a look at the full tour dates below :