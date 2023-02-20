Life-size painting of President Abraham Lincoln on display at National Portrait Gallery

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery has installed a life-size painting of President Abraham Lincoln.

The 1865 work by artist W.F.K. Travers is a nine-foot-tall oil on canvas painting. It is one of three known, life-size paintings of the 16th president, and is on long-term loan from the Hartley Dodge Foundation.

Abraham Lincoln (National Portrait Gallery)

"It is a pleasure to reunite the Travers painting with Gilbert Stuart's Lansdowne portrait of George Washington - a highlight of the Portrait Gallery's permanent collection - roughly 147 years after the two paintings were first displayed together at the 1876 Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia," said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery in a statement.

The nearby Lincoln Memorial will soon receive a major upgrade that will include a new museum beneath the monument and other improvements that will be part of a nearly $69 million project.