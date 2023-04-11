License plate readers help locate four missing people in Fairfax County: police

Fairfax County Police say their department's license plate reader technology has helped them locate four missing people since they started using the devices last November.

Authorities say officers were able to locate the people who had been entered as missing persons in the National Crime Information Center.

FCPD / Flock Safety

In three of the four cases, police say they received an automatic alert when they drove past a license plate reader.

Officers then were able to respond to the area and searched for the vehicles involved. The missing persons were reunited safely with their family.

In two of the instances, elderly residents were located after officers searched buses they were thought to have gotten onto.