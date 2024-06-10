LEGO Pride Parade on display in DC area

LEGO’s version of Pride can be seen at LEGO® Discovery Center MINIWORLD through June 30.

The display showcases the White House, the Smithsonian, 11 different monuments and LEGO floats depicting the Pride Parade decorated with rainbow flags.

Master model builder Andrew Litterst told FOX 5 that this took a team of 30 builders, taking over 4094 hours to build, not even counting design time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo credit: LEGO® Discovery Center MINIWORLD

Guests can see the whole celebration showcasing 1.5 million LEGOs and featuring over 200 minifigures.

LEGO® Discovery Center MINIWORLD is located at 6563 Springfield Town Center Suite 12004 in Springfield, VA. Admission is $28.99 a person.

Litterst told FOX 5 that this mini-world was a natural thing to do at this time of year.

"Pride is a big part of D.C’s culture and history," said Litterst.



