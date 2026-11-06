2 juveniles accused of injuring another in Frederick shooting
Two juveniles were arrested Friday after another juvenile was injured during a shooting in Frederick, Maryland, police said.
Officers were called to the shooting in the 500 block of Klineharts Alley on Nov. 2, where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, police identified two juveniles believed to be involved in the shooting. They were both taken into custody.
Juvenile complaints alleging first- and second-degree assault were referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for both suspects, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Frederick police.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Frederick Maryland Police Department.