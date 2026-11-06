2 juveniles accused of injuring another in Frederick shooting

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The Brief Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Frederick, Maryland. Police said another juvenile was shot in the leg on Nov. 2. Juvenile complaints alleging first- and second-degree assault were referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.



Two juveniles were arrested Friday after another juvenile was injured during a shooting in Frederick, Maryland, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 500 block of Klineharts Alley on Nov. 2, where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police identified two juveniles believed to be involved in the shooting. They were both taken into custody.

Juvenile complaints alleging first- and second-degree assault were referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for both suspects, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Frederick police.