Gas leak at 2 Leesburg gas stations forces evacuations, street closure

The Brief Crews are responding to a gas leak near two Leesburg gas stations Thursday. The leak was reported near the Sheetz and Exxon stations on Edwards Ferry Road NE. A portion of the road has been shut down and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.



Loudoun Fire Rescue teams are responding to a reported gas leak near two gas stations Thursday afternoon.

Leesburg gas leak

What we know:

Officials first reported the leak just before 1 p.m. at the Sheetz and Exxon stations on Edwards Ferry Road NE.

Loudon County fire officials said that several businesses in the area were being evacuated "as a precaution.

Leesburg Police have closed Edwards Ferry Road NE between Heritage Way and the Leesburg Bypass, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Officials are investigating what caused the leak.