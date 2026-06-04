Gas leak at 2 Leesburg gas stations forces evacuations, street closure
LEESBURG, Va. - Loudoun Fire Rescue teams are responding to a reported gas leak near two gas stations Thursday afternoon.
Leesburg gas leak
What we know:
Officials first reported the leak just before 1 p.m. at the Sheetz and Exxon stations on Edwards Ferry Road NE.
Loudon County fire officials said that several businesses in the area were being evacuated "as a precaution.
Leesburg Police have closed Edwards Ferry Road NE between Heritage Way and the Leesburg Bypass, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
Officials are investigating what caused the leak.
he Source: Information in this story is from the Leesburg Police Department and Loudoun Fire Rescue.