LeBron James becomes first active NBA player to become a billionaire: report

Lakers superstar LeBron James has become the first active NBA player to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs last season and failing to make the playoffs altogether this season, it clearly has not impacted the Laker star’s earnings. Last year, the 37-year-old earned more than $121 million.

"Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited," he said in a 2014 interview with GQ.

Now, it seems that dream has come to fruition.

James, an 18-time All-Star who has won four NBA championships, has earned $385 million in his 19 years in the league, having also played for Cleveland and Miami.

Below is a list of some of his business ventures that have reportedly made James a billionaire:

Blaze Pizza: $30 million

The Spring Hill Company: $300 million

Fenway Sports Group: $90 million

Real estate: $80 million

He also reportedly has another $500 million worth of other investments.

Some fans argue James belongs on the Mount Rushmore of the NBA and after nearly 20 seasons, he remains the face of the league with sustained worldwide stardom.

James declined to comment on Forbes’ estimation of his net worth.

While James has found financial success, he hopes to lead the Lakers back to success after two underwhelming seasons. In addition, he is set to surpass legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list next season.

After not living up to expectations and firing Frank Vogel, the Lakers recently hired Darvin Ham as its new head coach.

