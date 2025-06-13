Approximately 60 people arrested following demonstrations on Capitol Hill, USCP says

article

U.S. Capitol Police arrested at least 60 demonstrators near Capitol Hill Friday night.

The protests come on the eve of the Army's 250th Birthday Parade, which also falls on the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump.

What we know:

Capitol Police arrested 60 people after an evening protest. They say some demonstrators made it onto the Capitol steps, and some pressed past a barricade on the East Plaza and ran onto the Capitol steps on the East Front.

What they're saying:

USCP provided a statement to FOX 5. Read it in full below:

"The USCP was aware of a peaceful demonstration at the Supreme Court this evening with approximately 75 people. A short time later, at around 7 p.m., approximately 60 people from the group left the Supreme Court so as a precaution, our officers began establishing a perimeter. A few people pushed the bike rack down and illegally crossed the police line while running towards the Rotunda Steps. Our officers immediately blocked the group and began making arrests.

USCP is in the process of arresting approximately 60 demonstrators. All will be charged with unlawful demonstration and crossing a police line. Additional charges for some will include assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Two arrestees were taken to a local hospital for further treatment."