Leaders in DC, Maryland, Virginia prepare for Trump transition

Maryland and Virginia are gearing up to welcome in a new administration to Washington.

While Virginia's Republican governor hopes to benefit, Maryland's governor is facing questions about a move to hire an outside contractor to deal with the president-elect. It comes as the state faces a budget crisis.

This contract pays the consulting company Accenture $190,000 to provide the Moore administration with "risk management and scenario planning," which may mean possible legal challenges to the Trump White House.

In an email to FOX 5, a spokesperson for Governor Wes Moore’s office defended the move saying hiring outside consultant help is a standard part of any organization and that the state needs to prepare for any challenges it may face but Maryland’s House Republican leader tells FOX 5 that with the state facing a possible billion-dollar budget gap, there are better uses for taxpayer dollars.

"I think we’d be better off to sort of have a bipartisan approach. Stop the partisanship, stop the constant 24/7 politics and work for things that make Maryland better," said House GOP leader Rep. Jason Buckel.

DMV Democrats have been warning the incoming Trump adminstration could have a big impact on issues like the number of federal jobs in this area, to immigration enforcementin, healthcare and policing. last night the democratic board of supervisors chair warned the trump administration poses a "risk". but republican governor glenn youngkin says trump will benefit virginia

"Locally we must prepare to address the potential impacts of the new administration. The president-elect has recommitted to his goal of "dismantling government bureaucracy," said Fairfax Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, a Democrat.

"We’ll now have someone in the white house who believes in all of that so I look forward to having the wind at our backs as opposed to in our faces about everything that we’re doing because we’ve gone the bottom of job growth to near the top of the country," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested a meeting with President-Elect Donald Trump.

Bowser previously met with Trump during his first term. A spokesman for the mayor tells FOX 5 they’ve been in touch with the Trump team and don’t have a timeline on when or where that meeting will happen.