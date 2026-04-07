LCPS budget advances without funding for elementary school resource officers

Loudoun County supervisors are set to give final approval Tuesday to a budget that does not include funding to place school resource officers in elementary schools.

The Brief Loudoun’s budget moves forward without funding SROs for elementary schools.

Parents and the School Board want more details before any expansion.

Supervisors added money for five extra SROs; final vote is Tuesday evening.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said many parents she spoke with were unaware of the issue and wanted more information before any decision is made.

Loudoun County currently stations armed school resource officers in middle and high schools. Elementary schools have unarmed security staff, and emergency calls are handled by the SROs assigned to nearby middle schools.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Expanding the program to elementary schools would cost an estimated $5.3 million for the first phase covering 15 schools, and between $15 million and $20 million annually to staff all Loudoun County Elementary Schools.

Sheriff Mike Chapman has pushed for expansion, saying it’s necessary for safety and rapid response in emergencies. But he brought the proposal directly to the Board of Supervisors.

School Board members pushed back, saying there should first be a new agreement that outlines what officers can and cannot do, especially when it comes to discipline. Community members who spoke with FOX 5 said they also want more discussion before any changes are made.

Neither Fairfax County nor Prince William County have full‑time SROs in elementary schools. As part of a compromise, supervisors added $2.3 million to fund five additional school resource officers and a supervisor to assist.

A final vote on the county budget is expected Tuesday evening.

Loudoun County Public Schools