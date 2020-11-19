Layoffs, buyouts likely amid Metro budget shortfall brought on by coronavirus pandemic

Metro will likely offer buyouts to eligible employees in an attempt to reduce the number of layoffs needed due to a $176 million budget shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The transit system's board will consider offering buyouts and early retirement incentives as a way to avoid making nearly 1,700 layoffs.

The buyouts may save many positions from elimination, but not all of them, Metro Board Chairman, Paul Smedberg told FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Smedberg said Metro will be forced to eliminate the positions additional federal assistance is not provided.

In addition to layoffs, reductions to service are also expected.