Lawsuit says new Thomas Jefferson HS admissions policy discriminates against Asian-Americans

A lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools alleges that changes in the admissions process at an elite northern Virginia high school were made to purposely reduce the number of Asian-American students accepted.

The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday over the admissions policies at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. The plaintiff in the case, Coalition for TJ, is a group of Fairfax County residents, many of whom are Asian-American parents whose children are students or plan to be students at Thomas Jefferson.

The lawsuit alleges that a recent overhaul of the admissions process at the school eliminated race-neutral standardized admissions tests. Coalition for TJ says that these changes were made specifically to reduce the percentage of Asian-American students who enroll. The ultimate goal, the lawsuit alleges, was to racially balance the school according to the demographics of Fairfax County.

According to the lawsuit, the school's 2024 student body is 73 percent Asian-American, nearly 18 percent white, just over three percent Hispanic or Latino and only one percent Black.

The lawsuit goes on to say that at a school work session last September, Thomas Jefferson's principal, Dr. Ann Bonitatibus, said that FCPS was making "efforts to ensure that we are more demographically representative of the region."

The suit also alleges that a board member described Thomas Jefferson's majority-Asian-American culture as "toxic" for Black students. Court documents also say that board members' repeated references to "TJ's toxic culture" refers to the racist "Tiger Mom" stereotype of Asian-American parents pushing their children to achieve academic success, as well as racist stereotypes of Asian-Americans being anti-Black.

The Associated Press says Thomas Jefferson HS is frequently ranked among the best in the country and that similar debates have occurred at other elite public schools in New York City and San Francisco.