Laurel Police searching for suspects wanted in business break-ins

The Brief Suspects are wanted in a series of break-ins at businesses in Laurel. The suspects broke into several businesses at the Town Centre in Laurel. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



The search is on for suspects wanted in a series of break-ins at businesses in Laurel.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into several businesses at the Town Centre in Laurel.

What we know:

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect’s white sedan backing into a space in the 14000 block of Baltimore Avenue early Monday morning.

Two suspects got out while a getaway driver stayed in the car — all dressed in black.

They break the front door, shattering glass, and rush inside. Moments later, they’re seen walking out with cash.

Dig deeper:

The burglary spree continued as the thieves stole from several businesses, including BJ's Brewhouse, Miss Toya's Southern Kitchen, Sarku and Buffalo Wild Wings.

"It’s really upsetting. You know, it’s outrageous," an employee of the Buffalo Wild Wings told FOX 5. "It’s crazy. You know, not only the fact that they hit us, but, you know, other stores around here, they had to do all that, they were really quick with their, you know, plot."

Police say this crew also broke into businesses in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.