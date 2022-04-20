Laurel police officer shot while serving warrant in attempted murder case

Authorities say a Laurel police officer was shot Wednesday morning while serving a warrant in an attempted murder case.

Investigators say several officers were serving the arrest and search warrant around 6 a.m. at an address in the 100 block of Bryan Court in Laurel when a suspect fired from within the residence.

One officer was struck by gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.