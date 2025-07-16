Laurel enforces juvenile curfew amid public safety concerns

The Brief Laurel, Md. has enacted a temporary juvenile curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through August 31 for residents under 17. The curfew follows public complaints about rowdy teen gatherings near the Town Centre area. Exceptions apply for minors with guardians, returning from events, or commuting to and from work with proof of employment.



A new citywide curfew is now in effect for teens in Laurel, Maryland.

What we know:

Mayor Keith R. Sydnor issued Executive Order 2025-04, establishing a temporary curfew for anyone under 17 years old through the end of August.

The curfew went into effect on Friday and restricts minors from being in any public places between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

The move comes in response to recent incidents involving large gatherings of unsupervised teens, including fights, illegal fireworks, and rowdy behavior, prompting complaints from local businesses and residents.

"This temporary curfew is a proactive step to ensure our community remains safe and secure during the busy summer season," Mayor Sydnor said in a statement. "We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about the curfew and support our efforts to foster a safer Laurel."

Who is exempt?

The order outlines several exceptions for minors:

Those accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Those returning home within one hour of school, religious, or public entertainment events

Minors with valid proof of employment

The Laurel Police Department is tasked with enforcing the curfew and ensuring compliance with city ordinances. The curfew is set to remain in place until August 31, 2025.