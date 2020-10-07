Late Congressman John Lewis honored with walk-to-school event in Southeast DC

Students and parents honored late Congressman John Lewis with a walk–to-school event Wednesday.

The Good Trouble Walk began around 7:30 a.m. when Ward 6 school students gathered at Lincoln Park in Southeast, D.C.

Members of the community engaged in socially distanced games and pledged to engage in 'Good Trouble' this year in honor of Lewis.

Walk-to-school days are held in communities across the country to promote health and safer routes for students to walk to school.