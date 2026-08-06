Man killed in Prince George’s County shooting; police say it was not random

The Brief Officers responded to the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said the shooting does not appear to have been random.



A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.

What happened

Officers responded to the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What police said

Detectives said their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not random.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or provided information about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Investigators were working Thursday evening to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.