Man killed in Prince George’s County shooting; police say it was not random
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.
What happened
Officers responded to the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Police found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What police said
Detectives said their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not random.
Police have not released the victim’s identity or provided information about what led to the shooting.
What's next:
Investigators were working Thursday evening to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George’s County Police Department.