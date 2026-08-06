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Man killed in Prince George’s County shooting; police say it was not random

By
Prince George's County
Published August 6, 2026 6:07 PM EDT
Published August 6, 2026 6:07 PM EDT
Man shot and killed outside Hyattsville home, suspect on the run
Man shot and killed outside Hyattsville home, suspect on the run

Man shot and killed outside Hyattsville home, suspect on the run

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed outside a home in Hyattsville.

The Brief

    • Officers responded to the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
    • A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Detectives said the shooting does not appear to have been random.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.

What happened

Officers responded to the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What police said

Detectives said their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not random.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or provided information about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Investigators were working Thursday evening to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

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