LaTanya McDade named superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools

The Prince William County School Board has named LaTanya McDade as the school district's new superintendent.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

McDade, who currently is the Chief Education Officer for Chicago Public Schools, will be the first African American superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools.

PWCS is the second-largest school system in the state of Virginia.

PWCS says this announcement is effective on July 1. Current Superintendent Dr. Steve Walts is set to retire in June 30.

Advertisement

The school district shared the following statement Wednesday:

"Mrs. McDade has 23 years of experience in Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the third largest district in the nation, as a proven leader and passionate advocate for students. A lifelong educator, Mrs. McDade is a former teacher, principal, chief schools’ officer, and district leader.

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), which is the second largest school division in Virginia, serves over 89,000 students in a culturally diverse community, and is among the highest-ranked divisions in the Commonwealth.

Mrs. McDade will be the first African American and woman to assume the role of superintendent in the School Division's history."