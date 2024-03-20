Last Sterling firefighter injured in home explosion released from hospital

The final Sterling volunteer firefighter hurt in a home explosion has been released from the hospital.

Brian Diamond was one of eight firefighters sent to the hospital on Feb. 16 when a home at 347 Silver Ridge Drive exploded, killing one firefighter and injuring more than a dozen others.

Diamond is the last firefighter to come home from the incident, according to Sterling Fire Chief David Short. Fellow firefighters greeted him Wednesday afternoon at the Sterling Fire Station at 618 Middlefield Drive after he was released from the Washington Hospital Center, where he had spent the past four weeks.

"When I was in the ICU, those were some times. I didn’t have any idea what was going on with me," Diamond said. "We didn’t know how many surgeries it was going to be. It ended up being five. It was a lot of unknowns."

As recovery moved forward, Diamond said the process went smoother as time passed. He said he was looking forward to seeing his kids most upon his return Wednesday.

"It’s going crazy. We told them last night that I was coming home," he said. "They jumped up and were doing jumping jacks and flipping around the room. It’s just so good."

Recovery time post-release remains unclear, Diamond said. Though, he added, he would like to return to the fire service when he’s able to.

His wife Lisa said she would support him if he wanted to return.

"The fire department has been so amazing. They keep talking about the brotherhood and sisterhood. I can’t imagine not being a part of the fire family," she said. "We’ll get there when we get there."

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue’s Fire Marshal’s Office believes the February explosion was caused by a leaking 500-gallon underground propane tank.