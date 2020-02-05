Larry Scott named new Howard football coach
article
WASHINGTON - Howard University has named its next football coach.
On Wednesday, the school revealed that Larry Scott will lead the Bison going forward.
A South Florida alum, Scott has served as an assistant at his alma mater, and also the University of Miami, Florida, and Tennessee.
Scott will be formally announced during a 1:30 p.m. news conference on Thursday.
He is replacing Ron Prince, who parted ways with the program in December 2019 amid allegations including verbal abuse.