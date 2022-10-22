1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody

article

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue before noon on Saturday.

One suspect is currently in custody, according to police.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that both victims worked for Methodist Dallas and that the suspect was shot by officers.

The CEO of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said the suspect shot two maternity ward nurses. An officer in the area saw the suspect with a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the suspect.

An event to give dozens of breast cancer survivors a look at the new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Cancer Center has been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.