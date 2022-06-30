Large fire near waste disposal station sends large plumes of smoke over DC

A large fire in the area of a waste disposal center in Northeast, D.C. sent large plumes of smoke over the District Thursday.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Bates Road near the Fort Totten Solid Waste Disposal Transfer Station.

It is unclear if the fire is at the waste disposal station facility or if it is nearby.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.