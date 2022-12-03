Large fire engulfs vacant building in Southeast, DC

article

Authorities in D.C. are investigating a large fire that engulfed a vacant two-story building in Southeast on Saturday afternoon.

D.C. Fire & EMS said just before 4 p.m. units responded to a 2-alarm barn fire in the 2700 block Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, on the campus of St. Elizabeths Hospital.

Crews at the scene discovered the large 75-foot by 150-foot barn completely engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 35 minutes.

Officials say crews will remain on the scene wetting down hotspots from the fire throughout Saturday night.

Officials say they will search the building once those hotspots are brought under control.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Approximately 20 units and 100 personnel responded to the fire, according to D.C. Fire & EMS.

Investigators have not revealed a cause for the fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (PHOTO: DC Fire & EMS)

Authorities closed down the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in both directions as crews work the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.