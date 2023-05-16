Landover double shooting leaves 1 man dead, another wounded

A double shooting in Landover left one man dead and another in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, and police are still searching for a suspect.

Corporal Jones from the Prince George's County Police Department said the call reporting a shooting came in at 3 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 7200 block of Sheriff Road near Belle Haven Drive, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; one in a 7-Eleven parking lot and the other victim was lying on the ground behind a bus stop unconscious and not breathing.

Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

Police said the man found in the parking lot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still in the area trying to figure out why this happened and who is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers. You can remain anonymous.