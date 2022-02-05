Landmark wine and spirits store in northwest DC says it's closing

A staple of the Friendships Heights community is closing its doors.

Paul's Wine & Spirits announced Saturday that the landmark wine and spirits store will be closing at the end of February.

The store's owners say the closing is due to issues with the landlord.

In a statement to Fox 5, Steve Bellman thanked the store's customers. He wrote, "We want to thank you for all the great and fun moments we shared together."

The family run store, located along the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, has been serving the Friendship Heights area for over 30 years.