Labor Day 2025: Last-minute trips in the DC area

The unofficial end of summer is just days away, but the fun isn't over just yet!

Whether you're looking for a day trip, quick overnight stay or three-day weekend, here are some last-minute trips to celebrate Labor Day around the Washington, D.C. area.

Washington, D.C.

If you want to keep the festivities super local, Washington, D.C. has plenty of events for the holiday weekend:

DC Jazz Fest is taking place August 27-31

DC Festival of Magic runs August 29-31

National Symphony Orchestra's Free Labor Day Concert on Sunday

The Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays from Friday through Sunday

You could also make a splash on the banks of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, take a stroll through a DC park, visit the National Zoo or learn something new at the many museums and monuments around the District.

Beaches

Labor Day weekend may be your last chance to soak up the sun on the beach and take a stroll on the boardwalk.

The options are endless!

You can stay close to D.C. at Sandy Point State Park, head to Maryland or Virginia for some family fun in Ocean City or Virginia Beach, or make the trip to Delaware to check out Rehoboth Beach or Bethany Beach.

Drive a little further north and enjoy some New Jersey beach days in Wildwood, Ocean City, or even Atlantic City.

Lakes

If you prefer lake days to beach days, there are plenty of drivable destinations from D.C.

In Virginia, you can have some fun at Cunninghams Falls State Park, Sandy Point State Park, Beaver Dam Swimming Club, Greenbrier State Park, Patapsco Valley State Park and Seneca Creek.

Go for a dip in Maryland with a trip to Keep Loudon Beautiful Park, Aquia Landing, Lake Anna State Park, Lake Arrowhead, Overall Run and George Washington National Forest.

Historic escapes

Of course, Washington, D.C. is full of history, but if you're looking to escape the city, there are other places to visit.

Explore historic sites while shopping and dining in Annapolis, Maryland, or take a trip to Harper Ferry, West Virginia, to check out its Civil War history and hiking trails.

And don't forget about Baltimore! The bustling city offers its own piece of history, along with museums, food and entertainment.

Don't mind the drive? Then a trip to New York City or Philadelphia could be the perfect way to end the summer!