LA Dodgers set to host 1st All-Star Game in decades

article

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 19 on FOX, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting for the first time in 42 years.

Dodger Stadium had been scheduled as the site in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and the game was canceled. Last year’s game was played in Denver.

The stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier located 18 miles west of Chavez Ravine have been the backdrops for events that began Friday.

From Friday through Sunday at the Santa Monica Pier and nearby beach, fans can attend free events that include instructional youth baseball and softball, a daily yoga class and baseball-themed sand sculptures. Batting and pitching cages will be set up on the pier. MLB joined Heal the Bay to stage a beach cleanup on July 16.

The MLB draft begins Sunday night on the outdoor plaza at LA Live. The Home Run Derby is July 18, the same day workouts will be held. And the All-Star Game is Tuesday evening, July 19.

Capitalizing on the 42 years since they hosted, the Dodgers will be honoring Jackie Robinson, who wore No. 42 when he broke baseball’s color barrier with the franchise 75 years ago. His widow, Rachel, turns 100 on the day of the All-Star Game.

RELATED: On Jackie Robinson Day, remember the Black men who played in the majors before he broke the color barrier

The Dodgers last hosted the All-Star Game in 1980, when they had four selections: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Jerry Reuss, who was the winning pitcher. The National League beat the American League, 4-2. Future Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt was an AL reliever.

The Dodgers first hosted the game in 1959 when they played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after moving to the West Coast from Brooklyn. Dodger Stadium, third-oldest in the majors, didn’t open until 1962.

RELATED: MLB All-Star Game: Dodger Stadium concession workers won't strike, union announces

When is the MLB All-Star Game 2022?

The MLB All-Star game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 19.

It will be aired on FOX.

Who is playing in the MLB All-Star Game 2022?

Rosters for baseball’s mid-summer exhibition were announced last week.

Here’s a full list of the rosters for the American and National League All-Star teams. An asterisk is for players who are inactive or have chosen not to play in the game.

MLB American League All-Stars

Elected starters

C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Tim Anderson (CWS)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Legacy selection

DH: Miguel Cabrera (DET)

Reserves

C: Jose Trevino (NYY)

1B: Luis Arraez (MIN)

2B: Andrés Giménez (CLE)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)+

OF: Byron Buxton (MIN)

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU)

OF: George Springer (TOR)*

OF: Andrew Benintendi (KC)

OF: Julio Rodríguez (SEA)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)*

DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)+

Starting pitchers

LHP: Shane McClanahan (TB)

RHP: Justin Verlander (HOU)

RHP: Alek Manoah (TOR)

LHP: Nestor Cortes (NYY)

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

RHP: Paul Blackburn (OAK)

LHP: Martín Pérez (TEX)

LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU)

Relievers

RHP: Clay Holmes (NYY)

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Jorge López (BAL)

LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)

National League All-Stars

Elected starters

C: Willson Contreras (CHC)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Trea Turner (LAD)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Joc Pederson (SF)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)*

Legacy selection

1B: Albert Pujols (STL)

Reserves

C: Travis d’Arnaud (ATL)

1B: Pete Alonso (NYM)

1B: C.J. Cron (COL)

2B: Jeff McNeil (NYM)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Dansby Swanson (ATL)

OF: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

OF: Starling Marte (NYM)

OF: Ian Happ (CHC)

OF: Juan Soto (WSH)

DH: William Contreras (ATL) — will start with Harper sidelined

DH: Garrett Cooper (MIA)+

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX Television Station’s Daniel Miller contributed.