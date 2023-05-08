Krispy Kreme unveils new mini doughnuts for Mother's Day

article

Forget flowers. Doughnuts are the perfect gift for Mother's Day.

Luckily, Kirby Kreme knows how to celebrate mom by unveiling their new "Minis for Mom" doughnuts collection which was released on Monday.

The bouquet of doughnuts includes a 16-count box and features three all-new mini doughnuts plus a min version of the company's iconic Original Glazed.

The three mini doughnuts include Mini Chocolate Iced Rose, Mini Strawberry Iced Heart and Mini Cookies & Kreme.

A 16-count box includes four Mini Original Glazed as well.

These delicious treats are available in-shop, for pickup or delivery and can also be preordered through the Krispy Kreme app through May 14.