A Klein ISD teacher and her son have been arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking a child and three counts of compelling prostitution on juveniles.

Kedria Grisby, 42, and her son Roger Magee, 22, both face charges of child trafficking and compelling prostitution.

Following the court proceedings, Grisby was charged with six counts, three each for prostitution and sex trafficking, with a total bond of $750,000. As part of her release conditions, she is barred from contacting the three complaining witnesses and having unsupervised interactions with minors.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kedria McMath Grigsby

Police believe that Grisby helped her son by recruiting troubled juveniles from the local high school by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel. During the court proceedings, evidence showed that text messages between the complaining female and her son discussed payment for prostitution services via Zelle. Grisby paid for the motel room where the incident allegedly occurred.

The three victims, aged 15, 16, and 17 were reportedly students at the school Grisby taught at and were reportedly runaways.

More teens have come forward stating that Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school.

This case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Trafficking Unit.

Magee was arrested in November 2022 and remains in jail.

The Klein ISD School District released the following statement in response to the arrest: