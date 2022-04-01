KKK, swastika symbol found drawn on desk in Montgomery County middle school classroom

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after hate symbols were found drawn on a student desk in a middle school classroom in Rockville.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Staff at Tilden Middle School found KKK letters and a swastika symbol drawn in pencil Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"The illustrations were inappropriate and unsettling. This behavior is unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated at Tilden Middle School," Principal Irina LaGrange said in a letter to the school community.

LaGrange asked parents to speak with their children about the incident and shared link for online resources.

Advertisement

"Please help them to understand the weight that intolerable symbols, words, and actions carry with them," she said.