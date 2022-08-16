Kitten rescued from storm drain by Fairfax County firefighters
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A kitten was rescued from a storm drain in Fairfax County after a crew of firefighters sprang into action.
The kitten was found stuck on Tuesday afternoon.
Image 1 of 3
PHOTO: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Probationary Firefighter James Gupton was the one to make the saving grab, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted.
"Kitten stuck in a storm drain? No problem for the crew of Engine 409, Mount Vernon, B-Shift!" the tweet said.
Animal Protection took the kitten to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter for eventual adoption.