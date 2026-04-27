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King Charles Photo Flashback: Royal family welcomes President Trump to UK

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Updated  April 27, 2026 1:32pm EDT
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FOX 5 DC
WATCH: Royal family members visiting the United States

WATCH: Royal family members visiting the United States

Here's a look at archive footage of members of the royal family visiting Washington, D.C. over the years. VIDEO: FOX 5 DC Archives

WASHINGTON - King Charles III arrives in Washington, D.C., on Monday for a four‑day state visit marking the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Here’s a look back at September 2025, when the royal family welcomed President Donald Trump for a visit to the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: King Charles III arrives in US for royal visit aimed at easing strained ties

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President Donald Trump and King Charles III walk at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.  

NewsBritish Royal FamilyDonald J. TrumpWashington, D.C.