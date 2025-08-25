Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in the US as he fights deportation to Uganda

The Brief A federal judge says she will order Kilmar Abrego Garcia to temporarily stay in the United States. She says he must be given his rights to a criminal trial. Abrego Garcia is currently challenging a possible deportation to Uganda.



A federal judge says Kilmar Abrego Garcia must remain in the United States as he challenges the Trump administration's plans to deport him to Uganda.

What we know:

US District Judge Paula Xinis held an emergency hearing in Maryland on Monday after Kilmar Abrego Garcia filed a new lawsuit against the Trump administration.

While the judge confirmed that the government could pursue immigration proceedings against Abrego once he returned to Baltimore, she did set some limits, including giving him 72 hours notice.

During the hearing, Xinis said the government could not condition Abrego's right to a criminal trial, asking if they understand they are "absolutely forbidden" from removing him from U.S. for now.

The backstory:

The emergency hearing came after Abrego surrendered to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore on Monday, just days after his release from jail.

ICE alerted his attorneys on Friday that he could be deported to Uganda and was ordered to report to authorities.

Dig deeper:

Abrego’s case became a flash point in Trump’s immigration crackdown, after he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March despite a judge’s ruling that he faced a "well-founded fear" of violence there.

Under court pressure, the Trump administration returned him to the U.S. in June, only to detain him on human smuggling charges stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee.

Police at the time pulled him over for speeding and noted nine passengers in the vehicle.

Though officers voiced suspicions of smuggling, Abrego was released with a warning. He has pleaded not guilty.

What's next:

The destination of Abrego's deportation remains in question.

He was offered deportation to Costa Rica for pleading guilty to human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

If he refused the guilty plea, he would be sent to Uganda, a country where he has no known ties.

Abrego Garcia is currently being held at a detention center in Virginia. Xinis orderedd that he be kept in Virginia for now to ensure access to his lawyers.