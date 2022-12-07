Expand / Collapse search

Kids can read books to dogs in Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Montgomery County
Kids learn to read with the help of dogs

Kids in Montgomery County are learning to read with the help of some sweet pups.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Kids can learn to read in Montgomery County by reading stories to dogs.

READ to the Dogs at South Regional Library in The Woodlands encourages children to practice their reading skills by reading to specially trained therapy dogs.

Children who read 5 books to a dog receive a free book. Registration is required to attend the event.

Children will be allowed to sit with a dog for up to 10 minutes and read as many books to the dog before their turn is over. They can read for another 10 minutes to a dog, but they must wait their turn again.

Kids can choose to read a book from the library or bring their own book from home to read.

Here are the upcoming READ to the Dogs events:

- Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 to 11 a.m.

- Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 to 11 a.m.

- Saturday, March 11, 10 to 11 a.m.

- Saturday, May 13, 10 to 11 a.m.

More information can be found here.